Vertiv Liebert GXT5 UPS
Power Quality & Reliability

Single-Phase UPS

The Liebert GXT5 from Vertiv is an online double-conversion UPS that offers power outage protection and continuous power conditioning in a compact and flexible rack/tower design. This single-phase UPS family provides enhanced protection and remote management capability, making it suitable to protect critical infrastructure in both centralized and edge network applications. Additionally, the product offers a scalable battery runtime solution through matching external battery cabinets. Featuring a power factor of up to 1.0 on the 5000VA to 10kVA models, the company says the Energy Star 2.0 certified unit is more efficient in both on-line (up to 95%) and Active ECO mode (up to 98%). It is also RoHS and REACH compliant

For more information, visit www.vertiv.com.

TAGS: Product Sourcing & Supply
