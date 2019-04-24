Snake Causes Power Outage at New Jersey Hotel

A snake caused a power outage last week at the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel in Mahwah, N.J., that lasted a little more than four hours, according to a report from northjersey.com.

A spokesperson from Orange & Rockland, the local electric and gas utility, said a 3-ft snake entered an underground electrical box on the hotel's property that led to the outage shortly after 11 a.m. The hotel’s power was restored at 3:25 p.m., but the snake did not survive in the incident.

At the time of the incident report, there were no details on the species of snake.