Menu
ECM snake on white background Pranee Tiangkate/iStock/Getty Images Plus.
Power Quality & Reliability

Snake Causes Power Outage at New Jersey Hotel

The Sheraton Mahwah Hotel lost power for approximately four hours

A snake caused a power outage last week at the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel in Mahwah, N.J., that lasted a little more than four hours, according to a report from northjersey.com.

A spokesperson from Orange & Rockland, the local electric and gas utility, said a 3-ft snake entered an underground electrical box on the hotel's property that led to the outage shortly after 11 a.m. The hotel’s power was restored at 3:25 p.m., but the snake did not survive in the incident.

Related: Natural Disaster: Proof That Animals and Electricity Don't Mix

At the time of the incident report, there were no details on the species of snake.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Rontgen_Promo_2_1024.jpg
Electric Snake Oil - Quack Miracle Cures of the Past
Apr 01, 2019
Island-Wide Power Outage Hits Puerto Rico
Island-Wide Power Outage Hits Puerto Rico
Sep 22, 2016
Power Outage Preparation, Part 1
Jun 26, 2012
Risk and Crisis Management to Mitigate Refinery Power Outages
Jun 02, 2014