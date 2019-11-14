Skip navigation
Ditek D200M and D300M Surge Protectors
Power Quality & Reliability

Surge protectors

DITEK’s D200M Series and D300M Series of industrial surge protectors are designed to provide protection to AC power systems. Available with up to 10 protection modes, the units include a visual end-of-life indicator that displays a green LED when the device has at least two-thirds of its life remaining, a yellow LED when the device life is between one-third and two-thirds life left, and a red LED when less than one-third of its life remains. Other features include a surge counter with reset button, an audible alarm with silence button, and dry contacts for remote monitoring. The D200M has a 200,000A/phase surge current rating while the D300M has a 300,000A/phase surge current rating. Each series includes five models that cover a range of voltages from 120/240VAC up to 480VAC and are housed in NEMA 4 enclosures. In addition, all models are listed in MasterSpec Construction Specifications, a product of the American Institute of Architects, for easy inclusion in new projects.

For more information, visit https://www.diteksurgeprotection.com.

TAGS: Product Sourcing & Supply
