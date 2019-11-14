DITEK’s D200M Series and D300M Series of industrial surge protectors are designed to provide protection to AC power systems. Available with up to 10 protection modes, the units include a visual end-of-life indicator that displays a green LED when the device has at least two-thirds of its life remaining, a yellow LED when the device life is between one-third and two-thirds life left, and a red LED when less than one-third of its life remains. Other features include a surge counter with reset button, an audible alarm with silence button, and dry contacts for remote monitoring. The D200M has a 200,000A/phase surge current rating while the D300M has a 300,000A/phase surge current rating. Each series includes five models that cover a range of voltages from 120/240VAC up to 480VAC and are housed in NEMA 4 enclosures. In addition, all models are listed in MasterSpec Construction Specifications, a product of the American Institute of Architects, for easy inclusion in new projects.

For more information, visit https://www.diteksurgeprotection.com.