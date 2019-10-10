Skip navigation
Power Quality & Reliability

Universal UPS

The Beckhoff CU81xx Series uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed for universal use in the field. Offering flexible connection options, including One Cable Technology (OCT) for uninterruptible power supply (UPS-OCT), the product is suitable for connection to the entire range of the company’s components as well as third-party products. In combination with the company’s PCs (IPCs), cabling is possible with just one cable for 24V supply and communication through UPS-OCT. Designed for rear panel and DIN-rail mounting, one capacitive and two battery-assisted versions models are available. In the battery-backed versions, the NiMH battery cells are accessible from the front for easy replacement.

For more information, visit Beckhoff.

