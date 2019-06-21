Menu
Product Sourcing & Supply

8 Ways to Make Money Off Your Electrical Distributor

Barbecue with hamburgers
Start Slideshow
Distributors are in business to help their customers make money. Here are some distributor features and services that offer a great return.

Say what you will about electrical distributors, they’re an extremely helpful bunch. Yes they’re the “middle-men” in the electrical industry, bringing together manufacturers with end-users, getting the word out on new products and providing local stock so contractors can get what they need when they need it and get to work. But the good ones are more than just a source of products.

For many years now electrical distributors have been keenly aware that counting on their markups on product sales is a thin proposition in the face of online competition focused intensely on lowering prices. Most of them have also embraced the idea that they must offer services beyond a widget in a box to secure a lasting relationship with their customers. You might be surprised how much of their days these people spend trying to find new ways to make their customers more successful. The result is an array of offerings and benefits that can help you do your job more profitably. That's why it's valuable to invest in your local distributor relationships -- they can do things for you that online-only suppliers never will.

This gallery provides a light-hearted look at just a few of the ways you can get more from your relationship with your local distributors. Eight ways you can use their services to lower your costs and sharpen your edge.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The 50 Largest Electrical Distributors
Jul 17, 2018
50 Services Your Electrical Distributor Should Offer
Mar 17, 2018
Day 1 Lightfair 2019 Products
Lightfair 2019: Mike Eby's Product Picks — Part 1
May 16, 2019
Acuity Brands Enhanced Website
New Acuity Brands Website Offers Enhanced User Experience
May 09, 2019