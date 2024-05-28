Atkore Announces Environmental Product Declarations for Steel and PVC Conduit Products

Atkore Inc. announced it has published Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its Galvanized Steel, Stainless Steel, and PVC Conduit & Fittings portfolios. Verified by an independent third party, each EPD contains a product’s life cycle assessment that measures its environmental impact, such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, water consumption, waste generation, and other factors.

As stated in the press release, Atkore will continue publishing additional EPDs as these documents contain objective information on certain products for their use in reducing the environmental impact, provide the basis for Scope 3 embodied carbon calculations, and contribute toward earning additional points for green building certifications. In the U.S., state-led initiatives, such as the Buy Clean California Act require the submittal of EPDs with successful bids.

Atkore’s efforts around sustainability have been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greenest Companies of 2024 and USA Today’s inaugural list of America’s Climate Leaders. More information on Atkore's Environmental, Social, and Governance yearly reports as well as its Environmental Product Declarations can be found on the Atkore website.