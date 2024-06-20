Champion Fiberglass is Build America Buy America (BABA) Certified

Champion Fiberglass® is Build America Buy America certified. The Build America Buy America Act was created as a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and signed into law on November 15, 2021. The Act aims to strengthen Made in America Laws and bolster America’s industrial base.

In a press release, the company said, "Champion Fiberglass products have always been made in America at our Spring, Texas, facility using American materials and labor. The expanded facilities, upgraded equipment, enhanced sustainability, and fortified supply chain for Champion Duct®, Champion Strut™, and Champion Bridge Drain™ ensure compliance, enhance product quality, and help to reduce lead times. In turn, this generates meaningful savings on material and installation costs for our customers."

Says Champion Fiberglass CEO Christopher Kissel, “We’ve always been proud of our Made in America status and of our work on so many landmark American infrastructure projects. Utility projects like the Hoover Dam, bridges like the Golden Gate, tunnels, subway systems, mines, countless data centers, water treatment plants, and airports are just some examples of work that we are proud to have contributed to."

For more information, click here.