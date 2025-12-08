Mike Eby’s 2025 Holiday Wish List

The holiday season is here! To help you celebrate, Group Editorial Director Mike Eby has compiled his annual list of products that any electrical professional would love to unwrap this year.
Safety Eyewear
Spike safety eyewear combines anti-fog technology, UV protection, and adjustable features. Its BK-Anti-Fog+ layer is fused into the lens during manufacturing to provide long-term fog resistance and meet EN 166/168 performance standards. According to the company, the product is equipped with UV 6 protection that blocks 99.99% of UVA and UVB rays. The design includes five-step angle-adjustable temples, a floating rubber nosepiece, an integrated brow guard, and flexible temple tips to support a customized fit. The rimless style offers a lightweight option for workers seeking comfort and consistent eye protection.
Heated Hoodie
The M12 Heated Hoodie uses the company’s Hexon Heat Technology to provide adjustable warmth for jobsite and outdoor use. The garment features two heat zones in the chest and back with high, medium, and low settings, offering up to eight hours of runtime on low, four on medium, and two on high. A battery pass-through pocket allows the power source to be positioned in the front or back. The hoodie is made from a cotton/polyester fleece blend with a jersey lining, a three-panel hood, full-zip front, and three pockets. It can be worn as a mid-layer or outer layer and is compatible with all M12 batteries.
Work Boot
The Second Shift Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boot is a rugged work boot designed for job-site durability and safety. It features a steel toe that protects against impact and compression. In addition, the boot offers electrical hazard protection in accordance with ASTM standards. A full waterproof membrane and waterproof full grain leather keeps feet dry in wet conditions. The boot includes a slip-resistant, industrial-grade rubber outsole for traction on slick or uneven surfaces, and Goodyear welt construction that provides maximum durability for the product.
Leather Pouch
Heavy‑Duty 8‑Pocket Leather Pouch is a rugged, top-grain leather tool pouch designed for efficient jobsite use. It features a large divided main pocket and four smaller compartments to keep tools organized and accessible. Washer-reinforced rivets, a heavy-duty tape-measure holder, a tape chain, and an extra-large metal tool clip add durability and convenience. The pouch fits tool belts up to 3 in. wide and offers tapered pockets for secure tool stability — ideal for electricians, maintenance, or general trade work.
Circuit Tracer
The SureTrace Pro Circuit Tracer provides an accurate breaker, conductor, and fault-finding solution for energized/de-energized electrical systems, including 3-Phase. The transmitter is equipped with auto continuity tester, voltage measurement (24 to 600V AC and 12 to 600V DC), DC polarity, and receptacle testing features. Measure amperage (0 to 600A AC) with the Inductive Sensing Clamp and/or use the clamp to induce a tracing signal on conductors when access to termination points is not possible. Users can trace circuits and locate breakers in all positions and low-light conditions using the integrated work light and the receiver's dual high-visibility displays — a 90° rotating TightSight secondary display and 90° rotating main display. The product uses advanced CertainCircuit technology that alerts the user when the circuit is energized or de-energized at the panel and the other end of the circuit.
Cable Ties
Post-Industrial Recycled Nylon 6.6 cable ties are created with up to 100% post-industrial recycled nylon. The latest addition to the company’s cable tie lineup helps manufacturing organizations meet their sustainability goals by reducing their carbon footprint through the use of recycled material content in these cable tie products. Post-Industrial Recycled Nylon 6.6 cable ties provide long-lasting performance, making them an effective alternative to standard plastic cable ties, according to the company. They are impact-modified, heat-stabilized, and UV resistant to support outdoor or indoor installations.
Beam Laser Measure
S50 Green‑Beam Laser Measure is a laser distance meter designed for jobsites, renovations, and challenging conditions. It uses a bright green-beam laser for improved visibility — even outdoors — and supports measurements up to 400 ft with ±1/16 in. precision up to 400 ft. The device offers up to 8 measurements per second and multiple measurement modes, including distance, area, volume, and point-to-point (P2P). A 2.4 in. IPS display and multiple reference-point options (front, back, tripod, side-laser alignment) make it flexible for different jobs. Powered by rechargeable batteries (or USB-C), it features a durable, dust/water-resistant housing suitable for professional use.
Circular Saw
The 20V MAX XR 7‑1/4‑in. Metal Cutting Circular Saw is designed for tough applications, delivering up to 1,400 MWO of power while maintaining a lightweight design for easier handling. This tool can complete a variety of applications with a 2 ⅝-in. depth of cut and features an integrated chip collector to help maintain a clean work area. The product is built for productivity across a variety of metal‑cutting tasks, and the saw is part of the company’s 20V MAX* XR lineup. Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 and 60. Nominal voltage is 18 and 54 respectively.
Pliers Set
TwinGrip Pliers Set is a versatile tool kit featuring front‑ and side‑gripping jaws to handle screws, bolts or fasteners (even stripped or worn) across a size range of 1/8 in. to 1 1/16 in. According to the company, the slim‑head design and narrow turning profile make it effective in confined spaces. The jaws are forged from chrome‑vanadium steel, oil‑hardened for durability, and hardened to approximately 61 HRC for strong grip. The product has a box‑joint construction, serrated gripping surfaces, and a pinch guard add safety and long‑term reliability. Finally, the adjustable slip‑joint positions (three for the 6 in., five for the 8 in., seven for the 10 in.) allow flexible gripping capacities for different tasks.
Power Distribution Block
The company has expanded their line of TOPJOB S Power Distribution Terminal Blocks with a new 4-gauge input. The product has a 0.5-in. compact design that significantly reduces its footprint on the DIN rail. The 2216 and 2016 Series are all UL-1059 certified and rated for 70 A/600 V applications. Other benefits include a built-in meter lead test port for touch-safe troubleshooting, molded conductor entry markings for easy identification, and compatibility with 2004 Series TOPJOB S Push-in Jumper Bars for scalable connectivity.