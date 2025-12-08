Mike Eby’s 2025 Holiday Wish List

The SureTrace Pro Circuit Tracer provides an accurate breaker, conductor, and fault-finding solution for energized/de-energized electrical systems, including 3-Phase. The transmitter is equipped with auto continuity tester, voltage measurement (24 to 600V AC and 12 to 600V DC), DC polarity, and receptacle testing features. Measure amperage (0 to 600A AC) with the Inductive Sensing Clamp and/or use the clamp to induce a tracing signal on conductors when access to termination points is not possible. Users can trace circuits and locate breakers in all positions and low-light conditions using the integrated work light and the receiver's dual high-visibility displays — a 90° rotating TightSight secondary display and 90° rotating main display. The product uses advanced CertainCircuit technology that alerts the user when the circuit is energized or de-energized at the panel and the other end of the circuit.

IDEAL Electrical