Menu
Eaton Bussmann FC2 available fault current mobile app
Product Sourcing & Supply

Available Fault Current App

App allows users to make point-to-point fault current calculations, calculate 3-phase and single-phase faults, and more

Designed for use on Apple and Android mobile devices, Eaton's Bussmann Series FC2 Available Fault Current Calculator app is suitable for use by contractors, engineers, electricians, and electrical inspectors. The tool can be used on the company's website or out in the field on a mobile device. The app allows users to easily make point-to-point fault current calculations, calculate 3-phase and single-phase faults, and create and email NEC 110.24 compliant labels and one-line diagrams. In addition, in includes a fuse sizing guide to assist with fuse and conductor sizing.

Click here to learn more or to use the online version.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Acuity Brands Enhanced Website
New Acuity Brands Website Offers Enhanced User Experience
May 09, 2019
Google_Mountainview_Office_Interior.jpg
Mayer Electric Supply Launches Digital Buildings & Factories Business Unit
Apr 22, 2019
Cerro_App_Fill_Calculator_1000.jpg
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for April 2019
Apr 16, 2019
Nicor_EM
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for March 2019
Mar 08, 2019