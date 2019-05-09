Available Fault Current App

Designed for use on Apple and Android mobile devices, Eaton's Bussmann Series FC2 Available Fault Current Calculator app is suitable for use by contractors, engineers, electricians, and electrical inspectors. The tool can be used on the company's website or out in the field on a mobile device. The app allows users to easily make point-to-point fault current calculations, calculate 3-phase and single-phase faults, and create and email NEC 110.24 compliant labels and one-line diagrams. In addition, in includes a fuse sizing guide to assist with fuse and conductor sizing.

