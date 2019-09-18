Skip navigation
EW's Top 10 New Product Picks for September, 2019

collage of September top 10 new products
Congratulations to the project managers and marketing teams from CBS ArcSafe, Gardner Bender, Greenlite Lighting Corp., Hellermann Tyton, Klein Tools, Milwaukee Tool, Platinum Tools, RACO and Remke Industries, for having their products selected in this month's Product Picks.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].

