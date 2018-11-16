Luminaires Group Acquires Luminaire LED

The Luminaires Group (TLG), Montreal, Quebec, announced the acquisition of Luminaire LED Inc., a New Jersey-based manufacturer of durable and vandal resistant LED lighting solutions.

Luminaire LED will operate as a standalone division and maintain its operations in Edison, NJ, with Ron Lipson, president, continuing to lead the business.

Luminaires Group said the Luminaire LED product offering and focus on difficult applications will complement the TLG portfolio of brands, which also includes A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka and Luminis.

“We are executing on a strategy of acquisition that brings specific competences to the group,” said Christian Fabi, president of TLG. “Luminaire LED is recognized for its advanced engineering and rigorous testing techniques that enable the development of products that stand up to the harshest of environments.”

Luminaire LED has specialized in vandal resistant lighting for over forty years, serving a segment of the lighting market that presents unique challenges and focusing on schools, confinement and health facilities, transportation stations and other demanding environments.

“We will continue to maintain our separate agent networks and distribution channels to ensure that customers continue to receive the best service possible,” added Mr. Lipson. “By joining the group, Luminaire LED will benefit from additional expertise, so we can continue to innovate in product development. For TLG, there is an opportunity to enter new markets.”

