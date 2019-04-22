Mayer Electric Supply Launches Digital Buildings & Factories Business Unit

Mayer Electric Supply, Birmingham, AL, has formed a Digital Buildings and Factories business unit under the Digital Strategy and Innovation umbrella.

The Digital Buildings and Factories business unit is a customer-focused team dedicated to serving the rapidly expanding systems and technology solutions needs of Mayer customers. Technology solutions are part of the core DNA of Mayer and this new unit, as part of Mayer’s Digital Strategy and Innovation Group, will ensure the company remains a leader, innovator, and disruptor in the digital and IoT space.

Digital Buildings & Factories group brings together several existing Mayer teams including Lighting, Lighting Design, Lighting Controls, Sensors, DataCom, Building & Factory Automation, Control and Building Management Solutions, National Accounts and Oil & Gas. Bill Stone has been named VP of the Digital Building and Factories and will lead the new business unit and leverage their collective expertise to create and deploy products, systems, and solutions together with customer interfacing cross-platform digital and mobile software and analytics applications.

The Digital Strategy & Innovation Group is led by Mayer’s executive VP and chief digital officer, Barry Carden and includes Digital Buildings & Factories, Digital Marketing, Digital Business Solutions, Customer Focused Software Application Development, eCommerce, along with Data Analytics and Insights expertise.

“These efforts are all designed to add significant value and unrivaled benefits for our customers, enabling them to become more successful by leveraging new digital and IoT technologies,” said Mayer President Wes Smith. “Mayer is dedicated to serving our customers in new, innovative, and influential ways that positively impact their businesses and bottom lines.”

Mayer Electric Supply now has 81 locations in 14 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company employs over 1,500 associates.