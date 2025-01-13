  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Product Sourcing & Supply

    Editor’s Choice: Top Product Picks for January 2025

    Jan. 13, 2025
    We're back with the first “Editor’s Choice: Top Product Picks” gallery of 2025! This month features a new selection of the industry's latest product innovations, chosen by the editors of EC&M. Click through the following six slides to see the latest and greatest products from various categories, such as lighting, BIM, portable generators, and more!

    About the Author

    Michael Morris

    Michael Morris is Editor for EC&M. He is also Editor for EC&M's sister publications Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing. Email him at [email protected].

