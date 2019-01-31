NEMA 2019 Electrical Standards & Products Guide Now Available

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) recently published the 2019 Electrical Standards & Product Guide (ESPG), a comprehensive guide of NEMA Standards and white papers, product categories, and the Member manufacturers of those products.

ESPG is read by buyers, specifiers, contractors, and distributors. In addition to listing all NEMA publications, ESPG provides sales contact information, by product type, for hundreds of electrical manufacturers.

“NEMA offers a comprehensive suite of Standards and technical papers that address the products of manufacturers, representing 56 sectors across multiple industry segments,” says Mike O’Boyle, chairman NEMA Codes & Standards Committee and technical policy manager at Signify. “These publications are essential for product compatibility, performance, safety, and energy efficiency. The Electrical Standards & Product Guide describes all of these documents and manufacturers in one place, making it a great resource for all who rely on these publications and products.”

NEMA Standards are used by military, government, and private buyers who work in architecture, construction, lighting, medical imaging, motors and industrial controls, electrical transmission and distribution, transportation, and other industries that specify and use electrical equipment.

