New Acuity Brands Website Offers Enhanced User Experience

Acuity Brands, Inc., recently launched a newly designed website that offers an enhanced user experience for specifying lighting, controls, building management, and IoT products and systems. According to the company, the website now features faster loading speeds, improved site stability, comprehensive improvements to the search function, quicker access to product information, and enhanced mobile-friendly responsiveness sitewide.

The redesigned homepage features front-and-center quick links to product categories across lighting, controls, building management systems and IoT platforms. An array of search function commands and filters help to quickly narrow down user selections by brands and attributes. The addition of product quick views and downloads directly from the search results allow users the ability to get what they need and move on. An enhanced specification sheet lookup function allows users to search by product type, as well as a photometric download tool, which makes it possible to download Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) files in bulk by category and product type.

In addition, an updated “What’s New” section provides quick access to information about new products and upgrades, while retooled design guides help users determine the best fixtures, controls and spacing for various applications. The site also features links to the most popular customer resources, including Training & Education, Contractor Select, LightQuick Quick Ship and Visual lighting software.