Zekelman Wins Court Ruling Blocking Mexican Steel Conduit From Pennsylvania Public Projects

In a press release, Zekelman Industries announced the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has ruled in favor of its subsidiary, Wheatland Tube, in a case challenging Mexico’s treatment of Pennsylvania-made steel products. The decision adds Mexico to the state’s Foreign Registry Docket for discriminatory trade practices and bars public agencies and contractors from purchasing or using Mexican-made steel conduit in public works projects.

Wheatland Tube filed the petition in 2024 under Pennsylvania’s Public Works Procurement Equalizing Trade Practices Law, arguing that Mexico discriminated against steel products manufactured in the state. After an initial hearing last December, the court granted the company’s petition, finding Mexico’s trade practices to be unfairly restrictive.

According to the order, the ruling prohibits state and local agencies and contractors from specifying, buying, or installing steel conduit made in Mexico on public projects. Zekelman said the decision will help protect Pennsylvania manufacturers from what it described as unfair foreign competition.

In a statement, Executive Chairman and CEO Barry Zekelman said the ruling “underscores the importance of protecting domestic manufacturers” and supports jobs and businesses in the state. The company said it will continue monitoring compliance as the legal process moves forward.