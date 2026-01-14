NSI Industries Announces Transition of Remke Cord Grips and Connectors into Bridgeport Brand Portfolio

NSI Industries announced that effective January 1, 2026, the Remke product line of cord grips and connectors has officially transitioned into the Bridgeport brand. According to the press release, this strategic move unites two trusted names in electrical fittings under one brand identity, giving distributors and contractors a stronger, more complete product offering.

“This transition is about simplifying the way our customers do business while expanding the solutions we deliver,” said Joe Saganowich, NSI’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By consolidating Remke’s expertise in cord connectors and cable grips with Bridgeport’s 100 years of trusted performance, we’re ensuring contractors and distributors have access to the most complete, innovative portfolio of fittings in the market, all backed by NSI’s service, engineering, and supply chain strength.”

According to the companies, bringing Remke’s broad portfolio of cord connectors, cable grips, liquidtight fittings, and related solutions into the Bridgeport family, customers will now benefit from a single, comprehensive source for fittings that deliver industrial-strength performance and jobsite-ready reliability.

Benefits for customers include:

Expanded product portfolio: a unified catalog that combines Bridgeport’s legacy conduit fittings with Remke’s extensive line of cord connectors and cable grips for industrial, commercial, and harsh-environment applications.

Streamlined Sourcing: one brand, one point of contact, and simplified ordering through Bridgeport’s nationwide distribution network.

Consistent Quality: products backed by Bridgeport’s U.S.-based engineering, responsive service, and industry-leading reliability.

Future Growth: a stronger platform for innovation, with continued investment in new solutions that save time, reduce labor, and ensure code compliance.

Molded connectors and cordsets will continue under the Remke brand.

For more information on the transition and updated product resources, visit nsiindustries.com/bridgeport