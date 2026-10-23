LS ELECTRIC Invests $168M in Utah Switchgear Production Expansion

LS ELECTRIC, a leader in power distribution, is moving forward with a major expansion of LS Electric Utah, its switchgear production campus in Iron County, Utah, to significantly increase manufacturing capacity and strengthen support for high‑growth North American markets, including data centers and critical infrastructure. The expansion makes Utah one of LS ELECTRIC’s primary hubs for engineered power systems serving mission‑critical applications across the region.

The Utah Inland Port Authority approved a tax‑reduction incentive package for the LS Electric Utah project, providing a reduction of up to 30 percent of the increase in property taxes generated by the expansion over the next 25 years. Supported by this incentive, LS ELECTRIC plans to invest approximately 168 million USD by 2030 to triple switchgear production capacity at LS Electric Utah.

The project will expand the campus from 13,223 square feet to approximately 79,338 square feet, a sixfold increase, and add three new production buildings by 2030. The expanded operation will help LS ELECTRIC meet growing demand for engineered power systems in high‑growth sectors, especially hyperscale and AI data centers, where reliable power distribution is critical to demand, always‑on environments.

LS Electric Utah, together with LS ELECTRIC’s Bastrop, Texas campus, will serve as one of the company’s two key production bases supporting North American growth. These investments are part of LS ELECTRIC’s broader strategy to build a more localized value chain across sales, design, production, and service in North America.

As LS Electric Utah scales up, LS ELECTRIC America will leverage the expanded manufacturing footprint to support consulting and specifying engineers, data center operators, and other infrastructure stakeholders with UL‑compliant switchgear and power distribution solutions tailored to regional requirements. The strengthened Utah base positions LS ELECTRIC to execute larger, multi‑site projects with coordinated design, manufacturing, and field support across the continent.