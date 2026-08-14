Expediting Exterior Panel Upgrades for Electricians

Researching and testing the product

In the electrical industry, many inventions are born out of a long-standing industry challenge. For example, before the invention of the Wire Waffle, non-metallic (NM) connectors were only able to accommodate up to two wires. This product, however, takes that number up to 16 in one connector and accommodates NM wire sizes 14/2 to 6/3.

Electricians can install the Wire Waffle in 2.5-in. panel knockouts to perform a panel change in a finished wall without damaging the drywall. When the inventors first came up with the idea for this new product, they drew the original sketch and then hired a professional to create the CAD drawings. The product’s design evolved through many iterations, which were based on the CAD professional’s injection molding experience.

In 2017, Franssen filed for a patent, which was issued three years later. Before he and his father could bring the product to market in April 2025 with the help of Rack-A-Tiers, they invested years into research, development, and prototyping. The most significant challenges were gaining a basic understanding of plastics and earning a UL listing.

“Prior to this, the inventor had no knowledge of how exceptionally complex plastics are or all the components that determine their properties,” MacLachlan said. “They knew the product needed to be listed, so they pursued the universally recognized industry leader — UL.”

UL tests all the properties of the listed components to the extreme, he said.

“Nothing could have prepared them for the rigorous testing that UL would put it through, and Hunter and his father were fortunate enough to be invited to UL’s testing lab to witness the tests being performed,” MacLachlan said.