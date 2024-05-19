Vote Now for EC&M's 2024 Product of the Year!

  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    May 19, 2024
    Vote between now and June 23, 2024, for the Product of the Year.

    For more than two decades, EC&M magazine has asked our readers to help select the Product of the Year winner. We’re again encouraging you to help us bestow this title on what you think is the most deserving product. This year’s voting deadline is June 23, 2024.

    To cast your vote, scroll through the photo gallery to read product descriptions and view a product photo. After reviewing the category winners, click the link at the top of the product description you think should be named EC&M’s 2024 Product of the Year, and scroll down the page to fill out the voting form. It’s that simple! As an incentive, three lucky voters will be randomly selected to receive a $100 Amazon e-gift card. Don’t delay — vote today!

    Note: Only EC&M print and digital edition subscribers can vote in this competition. To keep the voting objective and make sure winners are selected on technical merit, any votes from manufacturers or manufacturers' reps will not count. 

    Voice your opinion!

