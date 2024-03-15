  1. Product Sourcing & Supply
  2. Product of the Year

Announcing the 2024 EC&M Product of the Year Category Winners

March 15, 2024
See the winners of this year's 30 different categories.

On behalf of the editorial staff of EC&M, we are excited to present the category winners of our 2024 Product of the Year competition! This short video, presented by Managing Editor Ellie Coggins, reveals the 30 category winners (listed in alphabetical order by category) who were selected by a panel of 13 industry expert judges. Congratulations to all of these category winners!

And stay tuned for the print supplement, which will be mailed with our April print issue — there, you can learn more about each of the category winners along with the rest of this year's incredible product entries. 

About the Author

Ellie Coggins

Ellie Coggins is the managing editor for EC&M and has more than four years of experience in the B2B publishing space covering the electrical contracting/wholesaling industry. She received a journalism degree from Syracuse University. Connect with her at [email protected].

