Announcing the 2024 EC&M Product of the Year Category Winners

On behalf of the editorial staff of EC&M, we are excited to present the category winners of our 2024 Product of the Year competition! This short video, presented by Managing Editor Ellie Coggins, reveals the 30 category winners (listed in alphabetical order by category) who were selected by a panel of 13 industry expert judges. Congratulations to all of these category winners!

And stay tuned for the print supplement, which will be mailed with our April print issue — there, you can learn more about each of the category winners along with the rest of this year's incredible product entries.