Announcing the 2026 Product of the Year Category Winners

See the 35 category winners from this year's competition, and stay tuned for special supplement to learn more about all of the Product of the Year entries.
April 17, 2026

The editors of EC&M magazine are pleased to announce the 2026 Product of the Year competition category winners! Watch this video to see the 35 category winners for this year's program, listed in alphabetical order by category and presented by Freelancer Amy Fischbach. 

Stay tuned for the chance to learn more about the category winners and the rest of the product submissions when the Product of the Year supplement arrives with the May print edition of EC&M. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to vote on your favorite category winner to help determine our three overall Product of the Year winners. Visit our site between May 18 and June 22 so you can help decide the Silver, Gold, and Platinum winners.

About the Author

Amy Fischbach

Amy Fischbach is a freelance writer, editor, and host of the Line Life Podcast based in Overland Park, Kan. Contact her at [email protected].

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Code Quiz of the Week: No. 271
How Electrical Contractors Can Attract Top Talent
Going Underground: Best Practices for Burying Utilities
Sponsored
Electrical Conduit Comparison Chart
Sponsored

Voice Your Opinion!

To join the conversation, and become an exclusive member of EC&M, create an account today!