Announcing the 2026 Product of the Year Category Winners

The editors of EC&M magazine are pleased to announce the 2026 Product of the Year competition category winners! Watch this video to see the 35 category winners for this year's program, listed in alphabetical order by category and presented by Freelancer Amy Fischbach.

Stay tuned for the chance to learn more about the category winners and the rest of the product submissions when the Product of the Year supplement arrives with the May print edition of EC&M. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to vote on your favorite category winner to help determine our three overall Product of the Year winners. Visit our site between May 18 and June 22 so you can help decide the Silver, Gold, and Platinum winners.