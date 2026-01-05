The 13-piece and 18-piece electric vehicle tool kits were designed as the starting point for safely servicing any EV. According to the company, these kits provide a core selection of DC voltage-rated tools needed to approach high-voltage vehicles with confidence. The Cementex 13-piece kit includes a focused set of insulated tools, such as combination wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and a torque wrench, all organized in a tool roll pouch and large canvas tote. The 18-piece kitt (pictured) expands on this with an expanded range of tools including open end wrenches, additional pliers, and a ratchet with drive sockets. All tools in the kits feature the company’s double insulation, are tested to 10,000VAC, and rated for live use up to 1,000VAC/1,500VDC. These tools help meet OSHA safety-related work practices and comply with NFPA 70E, CSA-Z462, IEC 60900, and ASTM F1505 standards.

