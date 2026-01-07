ABB has introduced the Baldor-Reliance V*S Master RS, a variable-speed, vector-duty motor designed as an option for applications requiring constant torque or a wide speed range. The rolled-steel, totally enclosed non-ventilated motor is available from ½ to 5 horsepower and is built for use with variable-speed drives in applications such as conveyors, pumps, fans, cranes, hoists, extruders, and process equipment. It features a compact, lightweight design with Class H insulation, shaft grounding, and integrated thermal protection to support reliable operation and extended service life in inverter-fed environments. The motor meets NEMA MG1 Part 31 requirements, supports high overload torque, and is intended to reduce the need for mechanical speed reducers or multiple motor sizes while delivering consistent performance across a broad operating range.

