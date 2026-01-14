LEDVANCE has expanded its emergency lighting portfolio with a new solution designed to combine dependable performance with practical installation features. The Emergency Twin Spot luminaire is designed for applications where high visibility and directional emergency lighting are required. Suitable for use in both indoor and outdoor environments, its IP65-rated housing offers protection against dust and moisture, making it appropriate for areas such as warehouses, car parks, plant rooms, and external escape routes. Two adjustable spotlights allow installers to direct light precisely where it is needed, helping to improve coverage along defined escape paths. The luminaire is equipped with a LiFePO4 battery, providing a minimum of three hours emergency operation, and is supplied with mounting accessories to help streamline installation on site.

