NFPA unveils NFPA LiNK 3.0

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) announced a major milestone update to its digital platform NFPA LiNK, which provides access to the organization’s vast codes and standards library and other related resources. The next generation of NFPA LiNK has been purpose-built — with AI top of mind — to help safety professionals make faster, smarter decisions as they work with NFPA guidelines to keep people safe, buildings up to code, and processes efficient. NFPA LiNK is a subscription-based, all-in-one digital platform that has long provided access to NFPA’s library of 300+ codes and standards with the click of a button, and now, the enhanced platform has introduced powerful new features designed to help users work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively. Key innovations of the enhanced NFPA LiNK include CASI (Codes and Standards Intelligence), NFPA’s new AI-powered assistant, interactive and customizable notebook feature, and a redesigned dashboard that allows users to organize information in a way that fits their workflows.

