The RSK-CGM.3 is a remote switching kit (RSK) is compatible with all configurations of the Ormazabal CGM.3 switchgear for disconnect and earthing switch operations. It allows users to remotely operate equipment from outside of the arc flash boundary (up to 300 ft away with line of sight). It is powered by a Milwaukee REDLITHIUM ion battery pack, which requires no modifications to existing electrical equipment. At 17 lb, it is designed to be compact and portable for easy access in hard-to-reach places. Quick installation and removal ensure minimum downtime, and adjustable travel and locators are available to accommodate the entire product line.

CBS ArcSafe