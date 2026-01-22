The Emerson SolaHD S4KD Industrial UPS Series includes upgraded 6kVA and 10kVA online double conversion UPS systems designed for mission-critical industrial and commercial applications. Featuring a reinforced full-steel enclosure, unity power factor (1.0), and a compact footprint, the systems support high load capacity and space-efficient installation. Standard features include programmable outlets, a full-color graphic LCD with auto-rotating display, and a factory-installed RDU101 network interface card for SNMP communications and environmental monitoring. The UPS units provide continuous power conditioning with an input power factor greater than 0.99, configurable 208/120V or 240/120V output, maintenance bypass, hot-swappable batteries, and support for external battery cabinets. Energy Star 2.0 certification, ECO Mode, and smart sleep mode enhance efficiency, while rack/tower convertible designs allow flexible deployment across industrial automation, robotics, networking, medical, and other mission-critical equipment environments.

