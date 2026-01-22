Industrial UPS Series

Next-generation 6kVA and 10kVA UPS deliver factory-integrated networking, intelligent outlet control, and Energy Star 2.0 certification
Jan. 22, 2026
Emerson
The Emerson SolaHD S4KD Industrial UPS Series includes upgraded 6kVA and 10kVA online double conversion UPS systems designed for mission-critical industrial and commercial applications. Featuring a reinforced full-steel enclosure, unity power factor (1.0), and a compact footprint, the systems support high load capacity and space-efficient installation. Standard features include programmable outlets, a full-color graphic LCD with auto-rotating display, and a factory-installed RDU101 network interface card for SNMP communications and environmental monitoring. The UPS units provide continuous power conditioning with an input power factor greater than 0.99, configurable 208/120V or 240/120V output, maintenance bypass, hot-swappable batteries, and support for external battery cabinets. Energy Star 2.0 certification, ECO Mode, and smart sleep mode enhance efficiency, while rack/tower convertible designs allow flexible deployment across industrial automation, robotics, networking, medical, and other mission-critical equipment environments.

