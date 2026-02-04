Weather Guard has launched the all-new PACK RAT, a fully re-engineered, heavy-duty steel drawer system for trucks and vans designed to replace plastic systems with greater durability, enhanced security, and fleet-ready performance, featuring powder-coated 14-gauge steel, a 425-lb drawer capacity with up to 2,000 lb top-load strength depending on model, configurable partitions, up to 40% more secure storage, and an integrated 1KEY ULTRALOCK system that simplifies key management across vehicles; the jobsite-ready units offer smooth accessibility, anti-skid top surfaces, and arrive pre-assembled, and are available in sizes from compact 48-in. to full-length 72-in. models through distributors nationwide.

WEATHER GUARD