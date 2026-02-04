Steel Drawer System

New system offers great durability, security, and performance
Feb. 4, 2026
WEATHER GUARD
PACK RAT steel drawer system in van used by contractor

Weather Guard has launched the all-new PACK RAT, a fully re-engineered, heavy-duty steel drawer system for trucks and vans designed to replace plastic systems with greater durability, enhanced security, and fleet-ready performance, featuring powder-coated 14-gauge steel, a 425-lb drawer capacity with up to 2,000 lb top-load strength depending on model, configurable partitions, up to 40% more secure storage, and an integrated 1KEY ULTRALOCK system that simplifies key management across vehicles; the jobsite-ready units offer smooth accessibility, anti-skid top surfaces, and arrive pre-assembled, and are available in sizes from compact 48-in. to full-length 72-in. models through distributors nationwide.

