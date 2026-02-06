Surge Protector

The new VALVETRAB Safe Protection Plus (VAL-SPP) surge protective devices protect the installer and the end equipment. The new SPDs feature miswiring and touch protection plus a reduced tightening torque of 3 Newton-meters (Nm). This family of products includes the VAL-US-SPP, designed for common power supply systems in North America in accordance with the NEMA standard. The North American version is UL Listed and fully compliant with NFPA 79, which requires surge protection on safety circuits. The SPP family features modular, plug-in remote signaling to simplify installation and reduce maintenance time and effort. The VAL-SPP devices, which can be installed in altitudes up to 5,000 m, protect both AC and photovoltaic (PV) applications with different nominal voltages.

Phoenix Contact