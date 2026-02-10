Outdoor Power Portfolio

Legrand has expanded its Outdoor Power Solutions portfolio with the introduction of a new Direct Bury Outdoor Power Pedestal and a warmer lighting option for its Outdoor Charging Stations. The Direct Bury pedestal is designed to reduce installation time and labor by eliminating the need for concrete foundations and curing, allowing power to be installed directly in the ground while maintaining durability and performance in outdoor conditions. The pedestal line is built to withstand weather exposure and is intended to blend into landscaped environments, with options that include multiple heights, direct-bury or surface-mount installation, prewired or unwired configurations, premium finish colors, and support for 15–100A NEMA-rated receptacles. The company says the new 3000K Charging Station allows infrastructure to better align with site ambiance, complementing a wide range of architectural styles and thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces.

