Surge Protection Devices

The VALVETRAB Safe Protection Plus (VAP-SPP) surge protective devices are designed to protect both the installers and end equipment. These SPDs feature miswiring and touch protection along with a reduced tightening torque of 3 Newton-meters (Nm). The family includes the NEMA-rated and NFPA 79-compliant VAL-US-SPP designed for common power supply systems in North America. The SPP line features modular, plug-in remote signaling to simplify installation and reduce maintenance time and effort. Reinforced insulation ensures additional user and system safety, while rapid disconnection ensures operational safety. The VAL-SPP devices protect both AC and photovoltaic (PV) applications with different nominal voltages.

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