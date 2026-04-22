Battery-Operated Cut-Off Tool

The company has announced three innovative additions to its ATOMIC 20V MAX* lineup: the 4 In. Cut-Off Tool (DCG432XB), the 3 In. Cut-Off Tool (DCG430B), and the Extended Die Grinder (DCG420XB). This lineup of compact, battery-powered metalworking tools is designed to deliver strong performance, versatility, and safety in tight or confined spaces. It includes both 3-in. and 4-in. cut-off tools along with an extended die grinder, each engineered to provide power comparable to or exceeding traditional pneumatic alternatives while remaining lighter and more ergonomic for improved handling. Features such as adjustable cutting guides, slim tool profiles, and one-handed operation enhance precision and accessibility across a range of applications, while compatibility with common accessories adds flexibility. Built-in safety systems help reduce kickback and quickly stop the wheel during bind-ups, complemented by electronic braking for added control. Additional capabilities like variable speed control, efficient airflow management, onboard lighting, and optional connectivity for tool tracking and asset management further support productivity and ease of use on demanding jobsites.

DEWALT