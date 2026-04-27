O-Z/Gedney, an Emerson brand, offers its Spec 5 conduit bodies, covers, and gaskets. Whether connecting straight runs, executing directional changes, or enabling branch connections, these products are used to connect and change the direction of conduit runs. Accurately tapped tapered threads ensure tight, rigid joints with full ground continuity. A smooth, rounded integral bushing in each hub safeguards conductor insulation from abrasion during pull-through operations, according to the company. Spec 5 blank covers in 1/2- to 3-inch sizes feature a domed design that maximizes interior wiring space and gives installers the room they need for neat, code-compliant conductor management. Select models offer a flat-back design for direct surface mounting, enabling flexible deployment across panel boards, junction applications, and tight wall installations. Available through authorized electrical distributors nationwide, the products are UL listed and CSA certified for use in Ordinary (Unclassified) Locations, and fully suitable for Hazardous (Classified) Class I, Division 2 Locations.

O-Z/Gedney