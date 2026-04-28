TeSys Tera is a next-generation intelligent motor management system designed for demanding industrial environments. According to the company, TeSys Tera unifies protection, contro,l and monitoring to reduce equipment failures, lower energy costs, and extend asset life across industries. The product combines motor protection, control, and monitoring in a single modular device, engineered for seamless retrofits and new installations. It continuously monitors key parameters, including current, voltage, power, and power factor, delivering real-time data to automation systems for greater visibility and control. Analog I/O capabilities allow integration with sensors to detect abnormal conditions, supporting predictive maintenance, and preventing failures without the need for additional hardware.

Schneider Electric