Standalone EV Charger

ChargePoint’s Express Solo is a next-generation, ultra-fast DC fast charger designed to accelerate EV adoption by dramatically reducing charging times while remaining practical for widespread deployment. It can deliver up to 600 kW to a single vehicle and can charge multiple vehicles simultaneously without significantly reducing power output. Built on the company's new modular “Express” architecture and co-developed with Eaton, the unit combines high power density with a compact, single-cabinet design suited for space-constrained locations like urban stations and convenience stores. It supports both major connector standards, integrates with renewable energy and battery storage systems, and is engineered to scale efficiently while lowering installation and operating costs.

ChargePoint