BOA-Equipped Work Boots

The company’s new BOA-equipped styles are designed to deliver a more secure, personalized fit with quick micro-adjustments throughout the day. The new Carbon Flex Wedge features the BOA Fit System for a secure fit, along with waterproof full-grain leather and a comfort-focused AMP insole. It also offers an ASTM protective toe and is electric hazard rated. The BOA Durablend Edge waterproof work boot features the BOA Fit System, premium cushioning, and rugged safety features built for all-day protection and comfort.

Georgia Boot