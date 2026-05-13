High Performance Multi-Wattage and CCT Selectable Lamps

New offering from HyLite LED Lighting is designed to simplify installation and reduce inventory requirements for lighting contractors
May 13, 2026
Add Us On Google
HyLite LED Lighting
6a037ce7d1909e842fb097e4 Omnicobpr

HyLite LED Lighting has introduced the Omni-Cob LED High Performance Multi-Wattage and CCT Selectable Lamps, a 9-in-1 retrofit solution designed to simplify installation and reduce inventory requirements for lighting contractors. Each lamp combines selectable wattage settings and adjustable 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures in a single unit, allowing installers to fine-tune output and light appearance on site for a variety of applications, including post-tops, bollards, high bays, and decorative street lighting. Delivering up to 165 lm per watt, omni-directional 360° illumination, universal voltage compatibility, and rated life up to 60,000 hours, the Omni-Cob series is engineered for energy-efficient performance while supporting ballast-bypass “plug-and-play” retrofit installations that can help streamline upgrades and reduce labor time.

HyLite LED Lighting