HyLite LED Lighting has introduced the Omni-Cob LED High Performance Multi-Wattage and CCT Selectable Lamps, a 9-in-1 retrofit solution designed to simplify installation and reduce inventory requirements for lighting contractors. Each lamp combines selectable wattage settings and adjustable 3000K, 4000K, and 5000K color temperatures in a single unit, allowing installers to fine-tune output and light appearance on site for a variety of applications, including post-tops, bollards, high bays, and decorative street lighting. Delivering up to 165 lm per watt, omni-directional 360° illumination, universal voltage compatibility, and rated life up to 60,000 hours, the Omni-Cob series is engineered for energy-efficient performance while supporting ballast-bypass “plug-and-play” retrofit installations that can help streamline upgrades and reduce labor time.

HyLite LED Lighting