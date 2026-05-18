Hospital-Grade GFCI Receptacle

Eaton’s Wiring Devices has expanded its offering of health care receptacle solutions with the launch of its EZ Link Slim Hospital Grade GFCI Receptacles, engineered to deliver enhanced safety, simplified installation, and dependable performance in critical care environments. At the core of the product's design is an arrow-shaped connector that slides and locks securely into place at the back of the device. Integrated guide rails ensure precise alignment, minimizing installation errors, while convenient release wings enable quick, one-handed removal. Available in both standard and tamper-resistant configurations, the hospital-grade receptacles feature a wide TEST/RESET button and a prominent reset indicator light, enabling quick identification and response to trip events. An integrated end-of-life indicator flashes red to clearly signal device failure, helping facilities teams proactively address maintenance needs and avoid unnecessary service calls.

Eaton