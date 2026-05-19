Square Drive Ratchet T-Handle Wrenches provides leading user safety, precision, and efficiency to empower electrical and mechanical professionals. Designed as an addition to a user's socket set, this new product enables professionals to connect extension bars, sockets, bit sockets, and even DriveHandle nut drivers to achieve the desired tool configuration. These features allow users to significantly expand the functionality of existing tools, according to the company. The product comes in versatile options, including the 1/4 in. square drive ratchet T-Handle wrench and the 3/8 in. X-Drive version. The square drive ratchet T-Handle wrenches comply with the IEC 60900 standard and the ASTM F1505 standard. All Cementex double-insulated tools are tested to meet 10,000 VAC and rated for 1,000 VAC/1,500VDC when working on live parts. All double-insulated products are also marked with the international safety symbol for 1000V.

Cementex