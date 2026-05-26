The company recently expanded the size offering of its Type A non-metallic liquid-tight fittings. The T&B Liquidtight Systems Type A non-metallic liquid-tight fittings are now available in larger 1½-in. to 2-in. trade sizes. The fully non-metallic, corrosion-resistant system is designed for demanding washdown, wet and corrosive industrial environments. The expanded size range features a push-on design for simpler installations. Built from glass-filled reinforced thermoplastic, these fittings are UL 50E listed to deliver reliable ingress protection for food and beverage, chemical and pharmaceutical applications, according to the company.

ABB