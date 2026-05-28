Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter

New compact GFCI device offers protection for systems with a maximum full load current up to 30A
May 28, 2026
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Littelfuse
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Littelfuse expands its Industrial Shock Block Series to help protect workers from electrical shock for loads up to 30A with the SB4000. The product is available for use in single-, split- and three-phase systems as well as 4-wire systems from 208 to 240V. SB4000 models equipped with connections for a neutral wire have built-in grounded-neutral protection per the UL 943 standard. The standard enclosure is IP 69K/NEMA 4X and outdoor rated. The SB4000 is panel agnostic, and includes advanced harmonic filtering, an automatic self-test feature, and is compliant with the UL 1998 Software in Programmable Components standard. The UL Listed* SB4000 Shock Block series is a Class A GFCI available in 208 - 240V, allowing maintenance or retrofit projects to meet the National Electrical Code Sec. 210.8 for a wide variety of single-, split-, three-phase and 4-wire (neutral supported) systems. 

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