Ground-Fault Circuit Interrupter

Littelfuse expands its Industrial Shock Block Series to help protect workers from electrical shock for loads up to 30A with the SB4000. The product is available for use in single-, split- and three-phase systems as well as 4-wire systems from 208 to 240V. SB4000 models equipped with connections for a neutral wire have built-in grounded-neutral protection per the UL 943 standard. The standard enclosure is IP 69K/NEMA 4X and outdoor rated. The SB4000 is panel agnostic, and includes advanced harmonic filtering, an automatic self-test feature, and is compliant with the UL 1998 Software in Programmable Components standard. The UL Listed* SB4000 Shock Block series is a Class A GFCI available in 208 - 240V, allowing maintenance or retrofit projects to meet the National Electrical Code Sec. 210.8 for a wide variety of single-, split-, three-phase and 4-wire (neutral supported) systems.

Littelfuse