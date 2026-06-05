Cable Safety Management Solutions

The company recently launched its Cable Safety line of products designed for manufacturing facilities, construction sites, mining operations, data centers, warehouses, and commercial workspaces. The Cable Buddy, a magnetic calbe management solution, is designed to safely secure and elevate cables off of floors and walkways to help reduce slips, trips, and equipment damange. The Cable Mate is a magentic cable organizer that helps route and secure cables in industrial and commercial environments. And the FRAS Cable Mate is a flame-resistant, anti-static cable management solutions meant for hazardous and underground mining environments, where safety and compliance are critical. The products offer fast magnetic installation with no drilling required, a durable industrial-grade construction, and improved housekeeping/operational efficiency.

MSA Magnetics