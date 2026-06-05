Cable Safety Management Solutions

These magnetic products are designed for fast installation, safer job-site cable, management, and improved job-site efficiency.
June 5, 2026
Add Us On Google
6a22d5a35a03af99f95da92d Cable Safety Range 1

The company recently launched its Cable Safety line of products designed for manufacturing facilities, construction sites, mining operations, data centers, warehouses, and commercial workspaces. The Cable Buddy, a magnetic calbe management solution, is designed to safely secure and elevate cables off of floors and walkways to help reduce slips, trips, and equipment damange. The Cable Mate is a magentic cable organizer that helps route and secure cables in industrial and commercial environments. And the FRAS Cable Mate is a flame-resistant, anti-static cable management solutions meant for hazardous and underground mining environments, where safety and compliance are critical. The products offer fast magnetic installation with no drilling required, a durable industrial-grade construction, and improved housekeeping/operational efficiency. 

MSA Magnetics