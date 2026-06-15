SATCO Products, Inc. has introduced a new family of Beam Selectable LED commercial lighting fixtures designed to give contractors and lighting professionals greater flexibility during installation. The lineup includes round and linear high bays, flood lights, area lights, and wall packs, all featuring field-adjustable beam distributions that can be changed using an internal selector switch rather than requiring lens replacements or mechanical modifications. The technology allows installers to adapt light distribution on-site to accommodate changing project requirements, mounting heights, and coverage needs while reducing the number of fixture variations required. Designed for applications such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities, parking areas, and building exteriors, the fixtures incorporate high-efficiency LED technology, advanced thermal management, and durable construction. The entire Beam Selectable family is certified to the DLC 6.0 standard, supporting energy-efficiency goals and potential rebate eligibility.

SATCO