Traceable Duct Rodder

The new Copper Python Traceable Duct Rodders provide a new level of functionality, according to the company, allowing contractors the ability to locate ducts and conduits through a traceable copper wire core. The new duct rod is in available 1/ 4 -, 5/ 16 - and 7/ 16 -inch diameters and lengths up to 1,500 ft (lengths vary per rod diameter). The rod is compatible with the full range of Condux rodding accessories and attachments. Optional footage marks are available to make field work easier. The products come equipped with a threaded end fitting on each end, plus a tapered head on the outward end. A number of optional end fitting accessories for additional applications are also available.

Condux International