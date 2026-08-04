Schneider Electric has introduced an updated version of its Charge Pro Level 2 commercial EV charger, designed for applications including multifamily housing, workplaces, fleet facilities, and public charging locations. The system combines charging hardware with integrated cloud-based management software that enables remote monitoring, access control, usage tracking, and charger management across multiple sites. New features include simplified commissioning, QR code-based charging without requiring an app, support for both J1772 and NACS connectors, and charging configurations up to 80A. The charger also integrates with Schneider Electric's electrical infrastructure products to help support scalable commercial EV charging deployments.

Schneider Electric