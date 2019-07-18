Top 10 LED Picks for July, 2019

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Emerson/Appleton, Eaton Lighting, G&G Industrial Lighting, HyLite LED, Legrand, Litetronics, Lutron, Newcandescent LED Lighting, Nora Lighting and Universal Lighting Technologies for having their products selected in this month's Top 10 LED Picks.

Do you ave a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling, at [email protected].