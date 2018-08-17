Menu
EC&M Product of the Year
Product Sourcing & Supply>Product of the Year

2018 Platinum Award Winner: A Whole New Angle

This year’s top prize goes to a product that offers an innovative slant on an industry staple.

Viewing things from a different perspective can prove challenging for many people — especially when it comes to products that have been around the electrical industry for a while. This wasn’t a problem, however, for the product development team at Minneapolis-based nVent Hoffman. The manufacturer’s one-of-a-kind Angled Trough, which comes from the enclosures category, took home EC&M’s 2018 Platinum Award. Developed to help end-users hit tight project

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Product Sourcing & Supply
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ECM 2018 Product of the Year
Vote Now for EC&M's 2018 Product of the Year!
May 21, 2018
ECM redesigned Product of the Year logo
Become a 2018 Product of the Year Judge
Feb 12, 2018
ECM redesigned Product of the Year logo
Deadline to Enter the 2018 Product of the Year Contest is Friday
Jan 17, 2018
EC&M Product of the Year
2017 Platinum Award Winner Can’t Help Strutting Its Stuff
Aug 21, 2017