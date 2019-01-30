Become a 2019 Product of the Year Judge

As a reader of EC&M magazine, you're probably familiar with our annual Product of the Year competition. We are in need of expert electrical professionals* like yourself to review the entries and help identify the winners in each of many categories for the 2019 competition. In return for your services, not only will you gain access to information about the latest new product releases and have your feedback heard by actual manufacturers (anonymously, of course!), but you will also receive a check for $250 once the judging has concluded.

Judging is scheduled to take place in February and March — you can do this online from your own computer. If you are interested in participating, please email Ellen Parson and include your name, title, company name, and a brief bio (two sentences or less) on your industry experience. We are looking for 12 judges total (4 engineers, 4 electrical contractors/electricians, and 4 plant engineers or technicians).

*Judges will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, must be an EC&M print or digital magazine subscriber, cannot work for or be affiliated with any manufacturer, and must complete a standard W9 form in order to receive payment from our accounting department.