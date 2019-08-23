Skip navigation
Hot Spot Hotshot

This year’s winner brings the power of thermal imaging to any Android or iOS device.

EC&M’s 2019 Platinum Award goes to the FLIR One Series smartphone thermal camera from Wilsonville, Ore.-based FLIR Systems, Inc. The device, which is powered by the manufacturer’s Lepton thermal microcamera core, allows anyone — from plant engineers to professional electrical inspectors to electricians and technicians — to see heat invisible to the naked eye from an iOS or Android device.

